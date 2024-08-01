Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $222.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.74.

GOOGL stock opened at $171.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,126 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,549 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61.1% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 4,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% in the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 5,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

