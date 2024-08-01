Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. Barclays initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alphatec by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,630,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505,202 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 87.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $3,284,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

