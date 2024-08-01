Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.55, but opened at $48.43. Altria Group shares last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 861,546 shares traded.

The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on MO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.