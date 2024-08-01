Altus Group (AIF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Altus Group to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$57.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$35.29 and a 52-week high of C$59.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.65. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

