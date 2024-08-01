Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) vs. Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Head to Head Contrast

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $59.69 million 2.17 $28.52 million $0.55 6.42 Blue Dolphin Energy $396.05 million 0.18 $31.01 million $1.40 3.48

Analyst Recommendations

Blue Dolphin Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alvopetro Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 39.18% 33.00% 26.54% Blue Dolphin Energy 5.64% 51.07% 19.79%

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility. It also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

