Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.32 and its 200-day moving average is $179.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

