Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.98 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.42.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

