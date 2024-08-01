Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $225.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.20.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.