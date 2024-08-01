Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $217.00 to $224.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $187.81 and last traded at $186.72. 12,539,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 42,205,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.71.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

