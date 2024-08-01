Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 0.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $217.00 to $224.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $185.76 and last traded at $183.53. 10,805,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 42,218,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

