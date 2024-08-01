Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Ambev Stock Performance

Ambev stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,913,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570,842 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after buying an additional 5,943,974 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after buying an additional 5,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth about $12,157,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

