Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,883 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943,974 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,184 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $12,157,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,868,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after buying an additional 4,115,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

Ambev stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABEV

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.