Ambev Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,538 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,144% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,732 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth $93,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth $228,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Ambev by 56.6% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,163,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 420,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Ambev Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

