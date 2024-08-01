Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.38

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Ambu A/S Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 101.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.06 million for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.23%.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.