AMC Entertainment (AMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $54.60.

Several brokerages have commented on AMC. Wedbush increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.37.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

