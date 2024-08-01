Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ameren in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Ameren Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $86.39. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 4.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

