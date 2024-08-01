American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.09 and last traded at $38.95. 2,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25.

Get American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

About American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.