American International Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $55,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

