American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

American States Water Price Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. American States Water has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $89.73.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American States Water by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 21.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 122,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

