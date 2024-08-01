American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $240.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.38.

American Tower Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $220.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day moving average of $193.88. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $223.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,549,366,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,977,000 after buying an additional 36,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

