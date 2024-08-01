American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.38.

AMT opened at $220.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.21 and its 200-day moving average is $193.88. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $223.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

