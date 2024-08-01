American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $138.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $127.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AWK opened at $142.46 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.29.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 182,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,110,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

