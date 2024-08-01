Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

