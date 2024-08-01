Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Americold Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.
Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
