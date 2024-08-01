Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $500.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $487.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $429.96 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $449.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.72 and its 200 day moving average is $419.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,786,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.