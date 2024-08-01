AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMSF. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,593.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Trading Down 0.8 %

AMERISAFE stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

See Also

