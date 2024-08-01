AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.68, but opened at $47.35. AMERISAFE shares last traded at $48.24, with a volume of 10,754 shares.

The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMSF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $908.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.33.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

