Amkor Technology, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amkor Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

