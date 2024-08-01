AMMO (POWW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, analysts expect AMMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMMO Price Performance

POWW stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $216.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.25. AMMO has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of AMMO from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

