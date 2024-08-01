AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.12.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.
