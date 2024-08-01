Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Trading Up 0.3%

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67. 19,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 233,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.22.

About Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

