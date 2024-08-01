Amplitude (AMPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Amplitude to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. On average, analysts expect Amplitude to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amplitude stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

