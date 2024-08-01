Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.72. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,715,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

