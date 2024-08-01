Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amprius Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.72. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.58.
AMPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
