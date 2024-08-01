AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

AMREP Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.91. AMREP has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 4,621 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $95,192.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,056.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 4,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $95,192.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,056.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,320.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,035 shares of company stock valued at $564,825. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,505,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AMREP by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 65,184 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in AMREP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

