ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) versus SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Financial Review

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SSE and ams-OSRAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A ams-OSRAM -25.60% -1.44% -0.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSE and ams-OSRAM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE $13.14 billion 2.05 $2.24 billion N/A N/A ams-OSRAM $3.89 billion 0.36 -$1.75 billion ($3.40) -0.21

Dividends

SSE has higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM.

SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ams-OSRAM pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. ams-OSRAM pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

SSE has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SSE and ams-OSRAM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 0 1 0 3.00 ams-OSRAM 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

SSE beats ams-OSRAM on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

