Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CQP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.69. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.82.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,440,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,119,000 after purchasing an additional 298,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

