Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nuwellis, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nuwellis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.49) for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuwellis’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Nuwellis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Nuwellis Stock Up 1.8 %

Nuwellis stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($21.00) EPS for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 202.97% and a negative return on equity of 316.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

