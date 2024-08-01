Analysts Offer Predictions for Canfor Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canfor in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFP has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.83.

Canfor Trading Up 1.3 %

CFP opened at C$15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$13.41 and a 12 month high of C$21.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.56.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($1.25). Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.