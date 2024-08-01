Analysts Offer Predictions for EuroDry Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EuroDry in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for EuroDry’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.89). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.14 million.

EuroDry Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.79. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.76% of EuroDry worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

See Also

