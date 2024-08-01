Analysts Offer Predictions for Stagwell Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stagwell in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stagwell’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.45 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STGW

Stagwell Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of STGW opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.