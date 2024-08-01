Analysts Offer Predictions for Stagwell Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stagwell in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stagwell’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.45 million.
Shares of STGW opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
