Analysts Offer Predictions for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

WFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Read Our Latest Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

NYSE:WFG opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 1.16. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.