Analysts Set Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target at $41.13

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO opened at $26.73 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). On average, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $96,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $3,752,459.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,521.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,626. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.