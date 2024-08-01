Analysts Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) PT at $2.68

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. Research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

