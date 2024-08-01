Analysts Set Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target at $63.20

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,869,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 767,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

