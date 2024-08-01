Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $98.71

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.43.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aptiv from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 222,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,738,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

