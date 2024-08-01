Analysts Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Price Target at $55.00

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WHD

Cactus Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $63.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. Cactus has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 221,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cactus by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.