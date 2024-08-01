Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price at $155.60

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $143.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $146.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.41.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,513,000 after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,593,000 after buying an additional 37,065 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,881,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

