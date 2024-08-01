Analysts Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Price Target at $25.57

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

