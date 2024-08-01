Analysts Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) PT at $38.14

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get CSX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Trading Up 0.2 %

CSX Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.10 on Monday. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.