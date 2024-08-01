Analysts Set Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Price Target at $16.50

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $232.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

