Analysts Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Price Target at $29.40

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.
ESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
