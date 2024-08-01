Analysts Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Price Target at $29.40

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,106,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,490,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 979,798 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,700,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,497,000 after purchasing an additional 150,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,061,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,485,000 after purchasing an additional 298,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

